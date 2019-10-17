Northumberland is set for a sunny day
The majority of the day is set to be sunny with no rain forecast for the area.
Thursday, October 17, is set for a fair amount of sun but with winds of up to 21mph. It will be cloudier as the day wears on.
Expect a maximum temperature of 12 °C and a minimum temperature of 4 °C. The colder weather is likely to continue despite the sun, so don’t forget to wear a coat.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect from the day ahead.
6am: Clear. 4 °C
7am: Clear. 4 °C
8am: Sunny. 5 °C
9am: Sunny. 7 °C
10am: Sunny. 9 °C
11am: Sunny. 10 °C
12pm: Sunny. 11 °C
1pm: Sunny. 12 °C
2pm: Sunny. 12 °C
3pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
4pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
5pm: Cloudy 11 °C
6pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
7pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
8pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
9pm: Cloudy. 10 °C. 40% chance of rain.
10pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
11pm: Cloudy. 19 °C
There is good news to follow for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will continue to remain low throughout the day.
More good news comes from the forecast. There is a 50% chance of rain on Friday morning, but mainly cloudy and dry afterwards.
Unfortunately, rain is likely from Saturday afternoon, through to the late evening. So if you’re heading out of doors you might want to pack your umbrella.