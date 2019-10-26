Sun and cloud is on the way.

Saturday, October 26, is set for some cloud early in the day but this is predicted to change to patches of sun across the weekend with no rain forecast.

Forecasters expect a maximum temperature of 9 °C and a chilly minimum temperature of 5 °C.

Hats and gloves may be needed for early-risers as despite the arrival of sun, it will be a fairly cold weekend.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather showing what to expect across Saturday, October 26.

6am: Cloudy. 5 °C

7am: Cloudy. 5 °C

8am: Cloudy. 5 °C

9am: Cloudy. 5 °C

10am: Cloudy. 6 °C

11am: Cloudy. 6 °C

12pm: Sunny. 8 °C

1pm: Sunny. 8 °C

2pm: Sunny. 8 °C

3pm: Sunny. 8 °C

4pm: Sunny. 9 °C

5pm: Sunny. 9 °C

6pm: Clear. 7 °C

7pm: Clear. 7 °C

8pm: Clear. 7 °C

9pm: Clear. 6 °C

10pm: Clear. 6 °C

11pm: Clear. 6 °C

There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will be at a low level but the cold may have you sniffling.

Met Office forecasters predict that rain is set to stay away on Sunday morning remaining mainly dry and often sunny.