Northumberland is set for a soggy end to the week
Northumberland can look forward to a damp few days.
The Met Office says today, Wednesday, October 30, will see sunshine and showers near the North East coast. A dry and clear night will see frost returning.
Tomorrow will be dry, and often sunny, but Friday will be overcast with occasional rain and Saturday will start off windy and wet at first, then brighter later, but still with showers.
6am: Clear. Maximum 2C.
7am: Cloudy. Maximum 4C.
8am: Sunny. Maximum 5C.
9am: Sunny. Maximum 6C.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 8C.
11am: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.
1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.
3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 8C.
5pm: Party cloudy. Maximum 7C.
6pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 6C.
7pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 7C.
8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 6C.
9pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 7C.
10pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 7C.
11pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 7C.