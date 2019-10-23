Northumberland set for a mixed few days of sunshine and showers

Northumberland is set for a mixed few days of weather.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:00 am
Rain is expected to arrive later today and last through tomorrow

The Met Office forecast for the region for Wednesday, October 22, says early mist and fog will clear to leave a dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. Increasing cloud will bring rain overnight. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tomorrow sees sunny spells, interspersed with showers, and frost overnight.

Friday starts bright, with occasionally heavy rain later lasting overnight, but becoming drier later on Saturday.

6am: Overcast. Maximum 9C.

7am: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

8am: Cloudy. Maximum 8C.

9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

11am: Sunny intervals Maximum 10C.

Noon: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.

1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 11C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.