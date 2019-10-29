Northumberland is set for a frosty couple of nights

The Met Office forecast for today, Tuesday, October 29, says a chilly start will give way to an often sunny day with variable cloud and showers.

A flood warning remains in place until 11am.

Tonight will see clear spells with frost while Wednesday will be mainly dry, with frost again possible overnight. Cloud will increase through Thursday, with occasional rain, and Friday will turn milder.

6am: Clear. Maximum 4C.

7am: Cloudy. Maximum 4C.

8am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 6C.

9am: Sunny. Maximum 7C.

10am: Sunny. Maximum 9C.

11am: Sunny intervals . Maximum 10C.

Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

1pm: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

2pm: Sunny. Maximum 9C.

3pm: Sunny. Maximum 9C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 8C.

5pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 6C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 6C.

7pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 5C.

8pm: Clear . Maximum 5C.

9pm: Clear. Maximum 5C.

10pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 4C.