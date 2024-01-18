Northumbrian Water is urging customers to be on the look-out for leaks as freeze and thaw conditions lead to an increase in burst pipes.

The region has seen a mix of freezing cold weather, followed by milder and sunnier conditions - which cause the ground to swell and move, leading to higher risk of underground pipework cracking and leaking.

Due to this, Northumbrian Water is asking people to help the ground teams by reporting any leaks they see through the online leakage portal or via social media.

They are also asking that any customers in need of additional support are signed up to the Priority Services Register, in case of any water supply emergency.

Snow and ice is present across the region.

Kieran Ingram, water director at Northumbrian Water, said: “We’ve all noticed how cold it has been recently, but these beautiful blue skies are also leading to a freeze-thaw situation, which can put pressure on our water networks.

“Unreported leaks can waste quite a lot of water, and the teams aren’t able to fix leaks they don’t know about, which is why it is so important to tell us so we can carry out repairs.

Homeowners have also been asked to ensure that their own pipework is protected from the wintery conditions, to avoid costly bursts and to protect the region’s water supplies. This can be done by lagging exposed pipes in any unheated areas of the home, such as the garage or the loft, covering up outside taps, and also locating stopcocks so they are easily accessible to switch the water off in an emergency.

To report a leak, head to www.nwl.co.uk/report-a-problem or send a message via X at @nwater_care or on Facebook at Northumbrian Water.