Northumberland hour-by-hour forecast as Sunday looks set to be chilly and damp
Met Office forecasters are predicting cold and rainy conditions on Sunday that will ease off into the afternoon.
Tomorrow, (Sunday, January 9) looks set to be cold and damp as low temperatures and light rain is expected across Northumberland.
Met Office forecasters predict a chilly start to the day with temperatures as low as 3C which will gradually increase to 6C into afternoon.
The morning is expected to be clear but rainy spells are due around lunchtime.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Cold, breezy start, with early brighter spells becoming limited as showers spread southeast.
These heavy and blustery at times, and wintry over hills, before clearing late afternoon. Maximum temperature 6 °C."
This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland on Sunday, according to the Met Office:
12am: 3C, clear
1am: 3C, clear
2am: 3C, clear
3am: 2C, clear
4am: 2C, clear
5am: 2C, clear
6am: 2C, clear
7am: 2C, clear
8am: 3C, partly cloudy
9am: 3C, sunny intervals
10am: 3C, sunny intervals
11am: 3C, sunny intervals
12pm: 5C, sunny intervals
1pm: 5C, sunny intervals
2pm: 6C, cloudy
3pm: 5C, light shower
4pm: 5C, cloudy
5pm: 4C, cloudy
6pm: 4C, cloudy
7pm: 4C, cloudy
8pm: 4C, cloudy
9pm: 4C, cloudy
10pm: 4C, cloudy
11pm: 3C, cloudy