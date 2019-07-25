Northumberland heatwave: This is when it’ll be hottest as temperatures are set to hit 28°C
As the mercury soars, it is set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far.
Temperatures have been rocketing up as summer comes into full swing, so we have taken a look at the latest weather forecast for the area to see what the weather has in store for the rest of Thursday, July 25.
The heatwave, across the region, is set to continue for a little while longer. Although, there has been a yellow weather warning issued for today and Friday, July 26.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”
Currently, our region only has to have 3 consecutive days of temperatures over 25°C to be considered as a heatwave. So here is what Thursday will bring you:
8.00am – 19°C
9.00am – 22°C
10.00am – 24°C
11.00am – 26°C
12.00pm – 27°C
1.00pm – 28°C
2.00pm – 28°C
3.00pm – 28°C
4.00pm – 28°C
5.00pm – 27°C
6.00pm – 27°C
7.00pm – 26°C
8.00pm – 25°C
9.00pm – 23°C
10.00pm – 23°C
11.00pm – 22°C
12.00am – 22°C
Heatwaves are extreme weather events, but research shows that with climate change they are likely to become more common, perhaps occurring as regularly as every other year.
Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "There is a real possibility of records being broken this week, not only for July but also all-time records. The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.
“The difference this time is that the wind flow will be more directly from France, paving the way for some exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures. As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for western parts of the UK by the time we get to Friday."
If you are struggling to get some sleep during this period of boiling temperatures, then we have a full guide to sleeping during a heatwave.