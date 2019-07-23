Northumberland heatwave: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures set to soar to 24°C
It’s going to be a warm week across Northumberland – as visitors to the city’s seaside will be blessed with the same temperatures than holidaymakers in Tenerife.
It is set to be sunny all day on Tuesday, July 23, with a gentle breeze as temperatures are forecast to reach 24°C.
That’s the same as the estimated 24°C it will reach in Tenerife today.
It will remain hot for the rest of the week as the heatwave hits Northumberland and the North East this week.
Pollen count and UV levels are also set to be high throughout the day – so it’s time to get the hay fever tablets and sun cream out.
There is a chance of thunderstorms during the early hours of Wednesday July 24.
It’s going to be hot overnight too with light showers but it will remain noticeably warmer and muggy.
Looking ahead it will be a warm week with temperatures due to remain in the mid 20s until Saturday.
Here’s an hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, July 23:
11am: 23°C, sunny
12pm: 23°C, sunny intervals
1pm: 24°C, cloudy
2pm: 24°C, sunny intervals
3pm: 23°C, sunny intervals
4pm: 22°C, sunny intervals
5pm: 22°C, sunny
Sign up to our daily newsletter
6pm: 21°C, sunny
7pm: 20°C, sunny
8pm: 19°C, sunny intervals
9pm: 18°C, sunny intervals
10pm: 17°C, partly cloudy
11pm: 17°C, partly cloudy
12am: 17°C, partly cloudy
1am: 17°C, partly cloudy
2am: 17°C, thundery showers
3am: 17°C, thundery showers
4am: 18°C, light rain showers
5am: 18°C, thundery showers
6am: 18°C, thundery showers
7am: 18°C, thundery showers
8am: 19°C, thundery showers