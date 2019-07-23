Northumberland heatwave: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures set to soar to 24°C

It’s going to be a warm week across Northumberland – as visitors to the city’s seaside will be blessed with the same temperatures than holidaymakers in Tenerife.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:43

It is set to be sunny all day on Tuesday, July 23, with a gentle breeze as temperatures are forecast to reach 24°C.

That’s the same as the estimated 24°C it will reach in Tenerife today.

Hot weather at Bamburgh beach

It will remain hot for the rest of the week as the heatwave hits Northumberland and the North East this week.

Pollen count and UV levels are also set to be high throughout the day – so it’s time to get the hay fever tablets and sun cream out.

There is a chance of thunderstorms during the early hours of Wednesday July 24.

It’s going to be hot overnight too with light showers but it will remain noticeably warmer and muggy.

Looking ahead it will be a warm week with temperatures due to remain in the mid 20s until Saturday.

Here’s an hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, July 23:

11am: 23°C, sunny

12pm: 23°C, sunny intervals

1pm: 24°C, cloudy

2pm: 24°C, sunny intervals

3pm: 23°C, sunny intervals

4pm: 22°C, sunny intervals

5pm: 22°C, sunny

6pm: 21°C, sunny

7pm: 20°C, sunny

8pm: 19°C, sunny intervals

9pm: 18°C, sunny intervals

10pm: 17°C, partly cloudy

11pm: 17°C, partly cloudy

12am: 17°C, partly cloudy

1am: 17°C, partly cloudy

2am: 17°C, thundery showers

3am: 17°C, thundery showers

4am: 18°C, light rain showers

5am: 18°C, thundery showers

6am: 18°C, thundery showers

7am: 18°C, thundery showers

8am: 19°C, thundery showers