Northumberland flooding: this is when heavy rain will hit as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Yellow weather warnings for heavy and prolonged rainfall have been issued for the Northumberland area, with forecasters predicting three days of solid downpours.

The Met Office has issued the warning for heavy rain and advised that local flooding could hit parts of the North East this week.

Heavy prolonged rainfall

The yellow weather alert has been issued for Northumberland and across the North East from today (11 June) until Thursday (13 Jun).

Affected areas are expected to receive around 10 to 25 mm of rainfall, while others will potentially see up to 60 mm - much of which will fall in six to 12 hours, mainly during the first half of Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities in the North East will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

- Darlington

- Durham

- Gateshead

- Hartlepool

- Middlesbrough

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- Northumberland

- Redcar and Cleveland

- South Tyneside

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Sunderland

Daily forecast

This is the weather forecast for Northumberland this week, according to the Met Office:

Today

Wet, windy in the south with rain, sometimes heavy, and strong onshore winds.

Generally drier in the far north, but feeling unseasonably chilly everywhere, particularly in the strong winds.

Maximum temperature 10C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Chilly throughout. Wednesday unsettled with further heavy rain and strong winds.

Thursday less windy but with further rain, perhaps drier later.

Friday more settled, but still cloudy with isolated showers.