Northumberland flood alert issued as heavy rainfall could lead to flooding affecting low lying areas
A flood alert has been issued after heavy rainfall caused water levels in the Pont and Blyth rivers which could result in flooding in low lying lands.
The environment agency has issued a flood alert for the Rivers Pont and Blyth.
Members of the public are being advised to be prepared as flooding is possible.
Due to heavy rainfall overnight there has been an increase of water levels at the River Pont and the forecast is for more rain over the next few days.
Main areas of concern are around Stamfordham, Heugh Mill and Ponteland.
Flooding to homes has not been reported, and warnings are not expected to be issued.
Residents are being urged to take care near areas of concern, monitor local weather conditions and avoid walking or driving on roads and footpaths near the riverside.
The rivers are being closely monitored and there are operational teams working on clearing any blockages that may occur.