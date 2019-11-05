Northumberland flood alert issued as heavy rainfall could lead to flooding affecting low lying areas

Flood alert issued for Northumberland.

The environment agency has issued a flood alert for the Rivers Pont and Blyth.

Members of the public are being advised to be prepared as flooding is possible.

Due to heavy rainfall overnight there has been an increase of water levels at the River Pont and the forecast is for more rain over the next few days.

Main areas of concern are around Stamfordham, Heugh Mill and Ponteland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding to homes has not been reported, and warnings are not expected to be issued.

Residents are being urged to take care near areas of concern, monitor local weather conditions and avoid walking or driving on roads and footpaths near the riverside.