Northumberland braced for heavy rain as Met Office predicts wet weekend
We are well and truly into the Autumn season – and the weather knows it too.
There may have been plenty of sunshine over the last couple of days, but it's time to pack away the sunglasses and get the rain jacket on standby as we head into the weekend.
Met Office forecasters are predicting a wet start to Friday, September 27 across Northumberland, with a dose of heavy rain on the way.
The worst of the showers are expected to arrive between 12pm and 4pm – and there could be more patchy rain heading into the evening too.
And the weekend weather isn’t much better! The county's Saturday, September 28 will be grey, with temperatures between 12°C and 16°C.
Heavy rain will return on Sunday, September 29; so be sure to plan an indoor activity.
*If you have a weather picture to share from across the region, don’t forget to tag us on social media.