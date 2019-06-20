North East weather: What's the forecast for Thursday, June 20
The Met Office predicts sunny spells and scattered showers for the North East on Thursday, June 20.
What will the weather be like across the North East today?
A cloudy start with some showery outbreaks of rain. It will become brighter with sunny spells and scattered showers later which could get heavy at times. Maximum temperature 18°C.
What will the weather be like tonight?
Most places will become dry through the evening with clear skies and light winds. The odd shower may continue to affect western parts of the North East. Minimum temperature 7°C.
Will the weather improve for Friday, June 21?
There’s a possibility of further showers but generally it will be dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 18°C.
What is the weather looking forward to the weekend?
Dry with sunny periods for Saturday and much of Sunday. Cloud and wind will increase later on Sunday with rain overnight into Monday.