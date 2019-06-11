North East flooding latest: This is when heavy downpours will hit as yellow weather warning continues

Heavy downpours of rain are set to hit the North East today (12 June), as the yellow weather warning for the region continues.

The Met Office issued the alert yesterday, warning of potential localised flooding and travel disruption as a result of continuous wet weather.

Some parts of the North East are expected to receive around 20 to 40 mm of rain

Heavy and persistent rain

The yellow weather warning is in place from today until 12pm on Thursday (13 June), with heavy rain expected throughout the region throughout the day.

It will be a most cloudy and windy day across the region today with outbreaks of rain expected to strike later in the day, with downpours set to be heavy in parts.

Temperatures will peak at around 12C, with the worst of the weather due to hit from around 4pm.

Some parts of the North East are expected to receive around 20 to 40 mm of rain, with 50 to 80 mm possible over areas of high ground.

The Met Office said, "Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

Which areas will be affected?

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities in the North East will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

- Darlington

- Durham

- Gateshead

- Hartlepool

- Middlesborough

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- Northumberland

- Redcar and Cleveland

- South Tyneside

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Sunderland

What is the forecast for today?

This is the forecast for today, according to the Met Office:

It will be a most cloudy and windy day across the region today with outbreaks of rain expected to strike later in the day, with downpours set to be heavy in parts.

Temperatures will peak at around 12C, with the worst of the weather due to hit from around 4pm.