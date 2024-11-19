Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for Northumberland as the cold snap continues.

Its yellow weather warning covers the period from 6pm on Tuesday, November 19 to 12pm on Wednesday, November 20.

The Met Office warns that snow and ice may lead to difficult travelling conditions on Tuesday evening, overnight and during Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in Alnwick are forecast to fall to 0C tonight (Tuesday).

A snowy scene between Alnwick and Rothbury. File image by Jane Coltman

It says: ‘Snow showers will develop during Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning, initially in the north of the area before spreading south later in the night.

‘The showers may heavy at times and accompanied by lightning. Some lying snow is likely with 2-3 cm in places and a risk of 10 cm or more over higher ground. Ice will readily form on untreated surfaces.’