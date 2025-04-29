Fine weather is forecast and while we all know it probably won’t last that long it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the beauty of our coastline.
Here are my 10 favourites and why I think they’re so special.
1. Beadnell
Number 1: It's a tough call but Beadnell beach wins with its long stretch of golden sand and relatively sheltered position. There is also easy access, parking, watersports to enjoy and nearby food options and public toilets. Photo: Ian Smith
2. Bamburgh
Number 2: Bamburgh beach will be a favourite for many and it is indeed spectacular with its castle backdrop. It's a wonderful place for a day out with its range of pubs and cafes a five minute walk away. Parking can be tricky in high season so get there early! Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Cheswick
Number 3: Cheswick beach, a few miles south of Berwick, has to be near the top of the list. It's pretty remote and that's the only reason it's not as well known as some of the others. It's stunning, wild - and there's every chance it will be relatively quiet. There is limited parking a five minute walk away through the dunes. Photo: JPI
4. Embleton
Number 4: Embleton Bay is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by, there's a fine golf course and there's a fantastic walk to Craster. Definitely one of the best! Photo: JPI
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.