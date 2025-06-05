Met Office weather forecast for the first weekend of June 2025 in Northumberland
After weeks of dry skies and sunshine, the wet weather has finally arrived and will continue through the most part of this weekend.
Here is the Met Office forecast for Northumberland.
Saturday:
Widespread rain and showers, turning heavy and potentially thundery, with a maximum temperature of a cool 14°C.
Sunday to Monday:
Mostly fine and dry Sunday, with isolated showers and strong winds on the coast and a maximum temperature of 16 °C.
Further rain later on Monday with a slightly warmer maximum temperature of 17°C.
If you are looking for something to do to escape the rain, look at our indoor activities in Northumberland recommendations or enjoy some of this weekend’s live music in our gig guide.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.