Met Office upgrades weather warning for Northumberland as Storm Babet takes hold

A yellow warning for heavy rain had previously been issued but this has now been upgraded for the period from 12pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Persistent heavy rain is expected to bring the likelihood of some flooding and disruption.

The Met Office state: ‘Following on from wet weather on Thursday, a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain will affect parts of southeast Scotland and northern England during Friday, lasting into early Saturday.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

‘Widely 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall, but the east-facing high ground from southeast Scotland to the Cheviots, south to the Peak District may see between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts of the heavy rain.’