The yellow warning now covers the period from 6am on Thursday, February 8 to 6am on Friday, February 9.

The Met Office warns that a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning with a small chance of travel delays and power cuts.

It says: ‘A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m, along with a risk of some icy conditions.

Northumberland weather forecast