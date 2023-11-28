The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and is forecasting snow in Northumberland this week.

The organisation’s meteorologists have said showers will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions across the North East, starting from 5pm on Tuesday, November 28 until 11am on Wednesday, and again from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

Many of these showers will fall as snow, particularly inland, with between one and three centimetres falling overnight on Tuesday.

As much as five centimetres could fall on high ground on Wednesday night.