Met Office issues yellow weather warning in Northumberland, forecasting snow and ice
The organisation’s meteorologists have said showers will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions across the North East, starting from 5pm on Tuesday, November 28 until 11am on Wednesday, and again from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.
Many of these showers will fall as snow, particularly inland, with between one and three centimetres falling overnight on Tuesday.
As much as five centimetres could fall on high ground on Wednesday night.
The Met Office says the impact on roads and railways could lead to longer journey times and warned of icy patches on untreated roads and paths, which could lead to slips and falls.