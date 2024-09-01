Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 19:47 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland.

The warning is in place for the whole of Monday, September 2.

The Met Office states that whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places.

It says: “On Monday, areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day.

Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane ColtmanFlooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman
Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman

"The focus for thunderstorms and impacts is expected to gradually move east later in the day. The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80mm in one or two places. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

