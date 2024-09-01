Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland
The warning is in place for the whole of Monday, September 2.
The Met Office states that whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places.
It says: “On Monday, areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day.
"The focus for thunderstorms and impacts is expected to gradually move east later in the day. The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80mm in one or two places. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”
