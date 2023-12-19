The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds in Northumberland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yellow weather warning is in effect for the 24 hour period from midnight on Wednesday into Thursday (December 21).

The Met Office says: ‘Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.

Seahouses harbour. File image.

‘The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too.’

It warns of the potential for travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts.