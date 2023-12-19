Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds in Northumberland
The yellow weather warning is in effect for the 24 hour period from midnight on Wednesday into Thursday (December 21).
The Met Office says: ‘Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country.
‘Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.
‘The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too.’
It warns of the potential for travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts.
The warning covers Scotland, north and eastern England, north Wales, the East Midlands and Northern Ireland.