Met Office issues yellow weather warning for high winds up to 70mph across the North East
More high winds are expected to hit the region this week as weather forecasters issue a yellow weather warning.
A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued across the North East from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 6pm on Thursday, February 17.
Very strong winds are expected to hit the region with gusts of up to 60-to-70mph, as coastal areas could see gusts up 80-to-90mph.
Forecasters say there is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but gusts are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend eastward to the most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.”
The most recent warning from the Met Office comes as some parts of the region are still suffering from the damage caused by Storm Malik and Storm Corrie, which wreaked havoc across the North East.
Weather experts say the yellow weather warning means road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected and power cuts may occur.
Forecasters are also warning there is a chance of danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
The Met Office Spokesperson added: “Rain followed by showers Tuesday, with strong winds at times. Wednesday, very windy with widespread gales and showers or longer spells of rain. Thursday, drier, with gales easing later.”