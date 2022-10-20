Met Office issues yellow weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit the Northumberland

The yellow weather warning is in place for the East Midlands and most of the North of England, as 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour with up to 40mm in some places.

Many areas of Northumberland are set to be spared the worst of the weather, with the thunderstorm forecast to lie inland away from the coast, hitting no further north than Rothbury and no further east than Cramlington.

The Met Office say the thunderstorms could cause some isolated flooding and disruption, including a small chance of damage to some buildings, power cuts and delays and cancellations on public transport.

Heavy rain will hit Northumberland on Thursday.

The warning is in place until 1pm on Thursday (October 20).

Heavy rain is expected across the county, with highs of 11°C.

On the weather warning, the Met Office states: "Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move quickly northwards this morning. Not everywhere will see these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, and perhaps as much as 40 mm in a few places. Lightning will be an additional hazard. Rain will continue this afternoon but become less intense.”

Commuters are also warned that there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, with the Met Office saying spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The Met Office added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.