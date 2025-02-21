Met Office issues wind weather warning for Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Strong winds are set to hit Northumberland again.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the period from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, February 23.

The warning covers Northumberland and the rest of northern England, Wales and Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.
Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.

‘Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.’

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthumberlandScotlandEnglandWalesIrish Sea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice