Met Office issues wind weather warning for Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the period from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, February 23.
The warning covers Northumberland and the rest of northern England, Wales and Scotland.
The Met Office says: ‘Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.
‘Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.