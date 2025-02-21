Met Office issues wind weather warning for Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Strong winds are set to hit Northumberland again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the period from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, February 23.

The warning covers Northumberland and the rest of northern England, Wales and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.

‘Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.’