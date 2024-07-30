Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the North East, including Northumberland.

The warning is in place for between 1am and midnight on Thursday, August 1.

Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast and may lead to some disruption.

The Met Office says: ‘Whilst there is some uncertainty, thunderstorms may affect southeast England during the early hours of Thursday, perhaps also extending into parts of East Anglia. Where these occur, rain accumulations of 25-40 mm are possible in 1 hour, with a small risk of over 60mm in 2-3 hours, and accompanied by frequent lightning at times.

‘Elsewhere, an area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England. This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday. Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.