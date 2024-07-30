Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:51 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 16:57 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the North East, including Northumberland.

The warning is in place for between 1am and midnight on Thursday, August 1.

Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast and may lead to some disruption.

The Met Office says: ‘Whilst there is some uncertainty, thunderstorms may affect southeast England during the early hours of Thursday, perhaps also extending into parts of East Anglia. Where these occur, rain accumulations of 25-40 mm are possible in 1 hour, with a small risk of over 60mm in 2-3 hours, and accompanied by frequent lightning at times.

Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane ColtmanFlooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman
Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman

‘Elsewhere, an area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England. This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday. Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.

‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are then expected to develop through Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central, southern and eastern England, and perhaps also south Wales. These have the potential to produce 50 mm or more in 1-2 hours, along with gusty winds, large hail, and the risk of surface water flooding.’

