Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:44 BST

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northumberland.

The warning covers the period from 6am to 2pm on Saturday, February 15 and is in place across the North East region.

The Met Office says: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow are likely to develop early Saturday before easing from the west during the afternoon.

"Snow is more likely to the east of the Pennines, particularly above 150 metres, where 2-5cm may accumulate over the North York Moors and Northumberland.

Wintry weather near Berwick. File image.

"To lower levels, any falling snow may struggle to accumulate though some places may see up to 2cm before gradually easing during the afternoon.

"There is also a risk of ice over the Pennines, particularly above 200 metres where freezing rain is possible.”

