Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yellow weather warning for the North East covers the period from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, January 31.

The Met Office says: “Strong and blustery southwesterly winds will quickly spread southwards across Scotland on Wednesday, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by late morning or early afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected widely with a few places - most likely hills and coastal areas - are likely to see gusts reaching up to 65 mph.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

"During the late morning and early afternoon high gusts will be accompanied by rain, heavy at times before wind starts to slowly ease from the north later.

"Over western Scotland, these windy conditions will be accompanied by heavy rain at times.”