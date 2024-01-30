News you can trust since 1854
Met Office issues weather warning for Northumberland with gusts of up to 65mph forecast

A weather warning for strong winds in Northumberland has been issued by the Met Office.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
The yellow weather warning for the North East covers the period from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, January 31.

The Met Office says: “Strong and blustery southwesterly winds will quickly spread southwards across Scotland on Wednesday, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by late morning or early afternoon.

"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected widely with a few places - most likely hills and coastal areas - are likely to see gusts reaching up to 65 mph.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).
Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

"During the late morning and early afternoon high gusts will be accompanied by rain, heavy at times before wind starts to slowly ease from the north later.

"Over western Scotland, these windy conditions will be accompanied by heavy rain at times.”

The Met Office warns that the strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel during the day.

