Met Office issues weather warning for Northumberland as Storm Ashley brings strong winds
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has issued an updated weather warning for Northumberland.
A yellow alert for strong winds is in place from 12am to 9am on Monday.
The Met Office warns that strong winds from Storm Ashley may bring further impacts across the north and east of Scotland and northeast England before it moves away.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.