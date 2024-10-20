Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued an updated weather warning for Northumberland.

A yellow alert for strong winds is in place from 12am to 9am on Monday.

The Met Office warns that strong winds from Storm Ashley may bring further impacts across the north and east of Scotland and northeast England before it moves away.

It states: ‘Storm Ashley will continue to bring strong winds through the early hours of Monday with 50-60mph gusts, perhaps reaching 70mph in exposure. Into Monday morning, gusts of 50-60 mph are likely to continue around Orkney and Shetland before easing as Ashley moves away.’