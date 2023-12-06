Met Office issues weather warning for icy patches in parts of Northumberland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for icy patches in parts of Northumberland.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning for inland parts of the county covers the period from 3pm today (Wednsday) to 10am tomorrow (Thursday).
It warns there are likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The Met Office says: ‘Rain will spread northeast across Scotland and northern England overnight Wednesday into Thursday, falling as snow over high ground. Icy patches are expected where rain falls onto untreated frozen surfaces.’