The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for icy patches in parts of Northumberland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning for inland parts of the county covers the period from 3pm today (Wednsday) to 10am tomorrow (Thursday).

It warns there are likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad