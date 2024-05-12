Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the North East, including Northumberland.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel, on Sunday, May 12 between 1pm and 11pm.

It says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south and west of this area early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of heavy rain before clearing through the late evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...