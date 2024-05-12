Met Office issues weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms in Northumberland
Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel, on Sunday, May 12 between 1pm and 11pm.
It says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south and west of this area early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of heavy rain before clearing through the late evening.
“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 50 mm over two to thre hours leading to surface water flooding. Large hail, frequent lightning strikes and possibly strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”
