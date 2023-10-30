News you can trust since 1854
Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland as Storm Ciarán approaches

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:38 GMT
The yellow warning covers the period from 6am on Thursday, November 2 to 6am on Friday, November 3.

The Met Office warns that heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to the region.

It states: ‘Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of northeast England during Thursday.

‘Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30mm widely, with 40-60mm accumulating over high ground.

‘Strong east to northeast winds will accompany the rainfall, possibly exacerbating any impacts.’

