Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland as Storm Ciarán approaches
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.
The yellow warning covers the period from 6am on Thursday, November 2 to 6am on Friday, November 3.
The Met Office warns that heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to the region.
It states: ‘Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of northeast England during Thursday.
‘Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30mm widely, with 40-60mm accumulating over high ground.
‘Strong east to northeast winds will accompany the rainfall, possibly exacerbating any impacts.’