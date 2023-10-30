Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yellow warning covers the period from 6am on Thursday, November 2 to 6am on Friday, November 3.

The Met Office warns that heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: ‘Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of northeast England during Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30mm widely, with 40-60mm accumulating over high ground.