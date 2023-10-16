News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland as Storm Babet approaches

A weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland has been issued by the Met Office.
By Ian Smith
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Storm Babet is expected to bring a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.

A yellow weather warning is in place between 9pm on Wednesday, October 18 and 6am on Saturday, October 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office say: ‘While there is still some uncertainty in the details, there is the potential for periods of very heavy, possibly disruptive rainfall to develop on Thursday and perhaps continue into Saturday, although at times through this period the rain may ease.

Heavy rain is forecast. Picture: Jane ColtmanHeavy rain is forecast. Picture: Jane Coltman
Heavy rain is forecast. Picture: Jane Coltman
Most Popular

‘The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across high ground in this region, although even some low lying more populated areas are likely to see some heavy rainfall also.

‘Widely 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall, but some upland areas of northern England and southern Scotland could see as much as 70-100 mm of rain.

‘The rain may also be accompanied by some very strong southeasterly winds at times, which could exacerbate impacts.’