Storm Babet is expected to bring a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.

A yellow weather warning is in place between 9pm on Wednesday, October 18 and 6am on Saturday, October 21.

The Met Office say: ‘While there is still some uncertainty in the details, there is the potential for periods of very heavy, possibly disruptive rainfall to develop on Thursday and perhaps continue into Saturday, although at times through this period the rain may ease.

Heavy rain is forecast. Picture: Jane Coltman

‘The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across high ground in this region, although even some low lying more populated areas are likely to see some heavy rainfall also.

‘Widely 20-40 mm of rain is likely to fall, but some upland areas of northern England and southern Scotland could see as much as 70-100 mm of rain.