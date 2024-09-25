Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office warning covers all day Thursday, September 26 and includes Northumberland.

It says: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.

" heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.

"Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30 mm widely but with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.

“Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground.”