Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 12th Dec 2023, 07:28 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 07:29 GMT
The warning comes into effect from 9am on Tuesday, December 12 and lasts until 8am on Wednesday, December 13.

The Met Office says: ‘An area of rain arriving from the west early on Tuesday is expected to become slow-moving and persistent across this area, eventually clearing southeast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

‘Much of the warning area is expected to see 10-20 mm of rainfall during this time, and in some places, particularly east facing areas of higher ground, 30-40 mm is likely, which could lead to some flooding.’

