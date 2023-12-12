Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.
The warning comes into effect from 9am on Tuesday, December 12 and lasts until 8am on Wednesday, December 13.
The Met Office says: ‘An area of rain arriving from the west early on Tuesday is expected to become slow-moving and persistent across this area, eventually clearing southeast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
‘Much of the warning area is expected to see 10-20 mm of rainfall during this time, and in some places, particularly east facing areas of higher ground, 30-40 mm is likely, which could lead to some flooding.’