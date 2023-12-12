The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.

The warning comes into effect from 9am on Tuesday, December 12 and lasts until 8am on Wednesday, December 13.

The Met Office says: ‘An area of rain arriving from the west early on Tuesday is expected to become slow-moving and persistent across this area, eventually clearing southeast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

