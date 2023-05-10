News you can trust since 1854
Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:18 BST

The yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms covers the period from 1pm to 8pm today (Wednesday).

The Met Office states: ‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

‘Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.’

Flooding at Alnwick Moor. File image.
Flooding at Alnwick Moor. File image.
It warns there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus; delays to train services are possible; and probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

