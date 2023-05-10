The yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms covers the period from 1pm to 8pm today (Wednesday).

The Met Office states: ‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

‘Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.’

Flooding at Alnwick Moor. File image.