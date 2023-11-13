Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for parts of Northumberland south of Morpeth and Ashington and across North Tyneside.

The warning, which began at 4am today, Monday, and is in place until 6pm, means the Met Office believes it is “possible” flying debris could cause injuries, public transport may be impacted, power cuts may occur, and buildings could be damaged.

The Met Office also warned of a risk to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

