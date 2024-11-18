Met Office issues updated weather warning for snow and ice in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An updated weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in Northumberland.

The yellow weather warning from the Met Office covers the period between 7pm on Monday, November 18 and 10am on Tuesday, November 19.

Forecasters say a spell of snow may bring disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.

A snowy day in The Alnwick Garden pictured by Jane Coltman. File imageA snowy day in The Alnwick Garden pictured by Jane Coltman. File image
A snowy day in The Alnwick Garden pictured by Jane Coltman. File image

‘The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.

‘There is a chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive - this remains uncertain, but seems most likely across parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

‘As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.’

Related topics:NorthumberlandMet OfficeYorkshireDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice