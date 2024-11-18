Met Office issues updated weather warning for snow and ice in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The yellow weather warning from the Met Office covers the period between 7pm on Monday, November 18 and 10am on Tuesday, November 19.
Forecasters say a spell of snow may bring disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The Met Office says: ‘A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.
‘The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.
‘There is a chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive - this remains uncertain, but seems most likely across parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire.
‘As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.