Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An updated weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow weather warning from the Met Office covers the period between 7pm on Monday, November 18 and 10am on Tuesday, November 19.

Forecasters say a spell of snow may bring disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.

A snowy day in The Alnwick Garden pictured by Jane Coltman. File image

‘The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.

‘There is a chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive - this remains uncertain, but seems most likely across parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

‘As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.’