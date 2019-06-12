The North East has been gripped by a very unseasonal deluge on Wednesday.

Today’s downpours are in stark contrast to the continued hot weather enjoyed only 12 months ago and it doesn’t look set to change.

The North East remains subject to a Met Office yellow weather warning – meaning there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded” – throughout both Wednesday and Thursday.

While Wednesday morning’s rain is expected to ease during the afternoon, repeated showers are likely to return between 6pm-11pm.

Thundery showers are also forecast on Thursday afternoon before conditions supposedly begin to ease after 6pm.

Friday is thankfully expected to be dry – albeit dull – with the sun expected to make a belated return on Saturday as temperatures reach a high of 17 degrees Celsius.