Met Office issues thunderstorms weather warning for Northumberland

A thunderstorms weather warning for Northumberland has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning is in place from midnight to 6pm on Saturday, June 14.

The Met Office warns that heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption.

It says: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will move northwards across areas of England and Wales early on Saturday, reaching parts of southern Scotland later in the morning.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning. Picture: Pixabay

“After this first batch of rain moves north, further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in its wake. Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain.

“However, 10-20mm of rain is likely to fall in some places in an hour or less, with potential for 30-50mm to accumulate in a few hours. Event rainfall could reach 60-80mm in some locations. Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”