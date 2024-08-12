Met Office issues thunderstorms weather warning for Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 07:32 GMT
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Northumberland.

The yellow warning of thunderstorms is in place on Monday, August 12 until 1pm.

The warning covers most parts of northern England and Scotland.

The Met Office says: “Thunderstorms may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure during Monday.

Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane ColtmanFlooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman
Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western parts of the UK and move northeast during the second half of Sunday night becoming organised into Monday morning.

"Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

"Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter. Thunderstorms are expected to clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.”

