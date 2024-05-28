Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning for Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 28th May 2024, 15:33 BST
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning for Northumberland is in place between 3pm and 11.59pm today (Tuesday, May 28).

It warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

The Met Office says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread eastwards this afternoon before slowly fading later this evening. Where storms are particularly frequent, 20mm to 30mm of rain may build up over two or three hours. Frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards in some places.”

