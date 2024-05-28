Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning for Northumberland is in place between 3pm and 11.59pm today (Tuesday, May 28).

It warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

