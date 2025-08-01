Met Office issues Storm Floris weather warning for Northumberland

Northumberland is set to be battered by gales associated with Storm Floris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering the period from 6am on Monday, August 4 to 6am on Tuesday, August 5.

The Met Office says: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK early next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The strongest winds are most likely to occur across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, although there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris.

Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.

"Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40-50 mph with 60-70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground, especially Scotland.

"There is a chance of a spell of even stronger winds developing for a time, with inland gusts of 60-70 mph and 85 mph along exposed Scottish coastlines and hills.

"Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”