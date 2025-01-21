Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weather warning for Northumberland has been issued by the Met Office.

An amber weather warning for very strong winds is in place between 6am and 9pm on Friday, Janaury 24.

A snow warning is also in place between 3am and 12pm on Friday, January 24, especially on hills of northern England.

A yellow weather warning covers the entirety of Friday, January 24 and from midnight to 3pm on Saturday, January 25.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

The Met Office says: ‘Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

‘It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.’