The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:14 GMT
The yellow warning covers the period from 3am on Thursday, February 8 to 3am on Friday, February 9.

The Met Office warns that a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night with a small chance of travel delays and power cuts.

It says: ‘A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

‘The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area. There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain/snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects.’

