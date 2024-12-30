Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for Northumberland.

A yellow wind warning is in place today (Monday) until 6pm with possible disruption to travel.

A second yellow wind warning comes into force at 7am on Tuesday, December 31 and covers the period through to 11pm with the Met Office advising that strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year's Eve.

It forecasts: “Strong and gusty southwesterly winds will develop across southern Scotland and northeast England on Tuesday morning, veering to westerly during the evening. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas, and this may lead to some travel disruption.”

A snowy scene near Berwick. File image.

A third yellow wind warning covers the period from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 to 6am on Tuesday, January 2 with very strong winds expected.

The Met Office says: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west, bringing a spell of very strong winds. Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland.”

A yellow warning of snow is in place between 9am on Wednesday, January 1 and 3am on Thursday, January 2.

The Met Office warns that heavy and persistent snow may bring disruption on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

It forecasts: “A band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday. This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK. 2-5 cm and locally nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations are possible widely, with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.”