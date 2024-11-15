Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Northumberland.

The Met Office yellow weather warning covers the period from 10am on Monday, November 18 to 10am on Tuesday, November 19.

The Met Office says: “Spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

"The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to fall on high ground, with 5cm to 10cm possible above 300 metres and perhaps as much as 15cm to 20cm above 400 metres.

"There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5cm to 10cm would prove much more disruptive, but this is very uncertain.

“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”