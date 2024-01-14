Met Office issues snow and ice weather warning for Northumberland
The warning is in place for 24 hours from midnight Monday into Tuesday, January 16.
The Met Office says: ‘Snow showers will continue to feed inland early on Tuesday morning across northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales and northwest England where 2-5cm of snow is possible over a few hours in some places.
"During the day, an area of more organised rain, sleet and snow is likely to move east with further showers following. There is still some uncertainty in the track of more prolonged snow, and it is possible that at lower elevations across Wales and northern England, this could turn to rain for a time.
"However, there is a chance some places could see 5-10 cm perhaps 20 cm of snow, particularly across the northern half of Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere.”