A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northumberland has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place for 24 hours from midnight Monday into Tuesday, January 16.

The Met Office says: ‘Snow showers will continue to feed inland early on Tuesday morning across northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales and northwest England where 2-5cm of snow is possible over a few hours in some places.

"During the day, an area of more organised rain, sleet and snow is likely to move east with further showers following. There is still some uncertainty in the track of more prolonged snow, and it is possible that at lower elevations across Wales and northern England, this could turn to rain for a time.