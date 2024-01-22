Northumberland is set to be hit by more strong winds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Jocelyn is barrelling down on the UK, hot on the heels of Storm Isha which brought 99mph winds to Brizee Wood, near Alnwick.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 to 1pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says: ‘A spell of strengthening west or southwesterly winds is expected to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and Scotland from Tuesday evening, associated with Storm Jocelyn.

Rough seas at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman

‘Winds are widely expected to gust to 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph, although the greatest likelihood of these is now highlighted with an amber warning.