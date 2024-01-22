Met Office issues new weather warning for Northumberland as Storm Jocelyn approaches
Storm Jocelyn is barrelling down on the UK, hot on the heels of Storm Isha which brought 99mph winds to Brizee Wood, near Alnwick.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 to 1pm on Wednesday, January 24.
It says: ‘A spell of strengthening west or southwesterly winds is expected to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and Scotland from Tuesday evening, associated with Storm Jocelyn.
‘Winds are widely expected to gust to 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph, although the greatest likelihood of these is now highlighted with an amber warning.
‘Gusts of 55-65mph are fairly typical for a winter storm across these areas, but following the impacts caused by Storm Isha resilience is expected to be lower and it may also hamper any ongoing recovery and repair efforts.’