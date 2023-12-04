News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Met Office issues new weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The warning covers the period from 12pm on Monday, December 4 to 9am on Tuesday, December 5.

Residents have been warned of potential flooding and travel disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘Rain, with some snow over higher hills at first, will become persistent and at times heavy across northeast England during Monday and overnight into Tuesday. 20-40 mm of rain falling widely and 50-70 mm over some east facing hills.’

Related topics:NorthumberlandMet OfficeResidentsEngland